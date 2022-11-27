Evan Engram start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get back into the win column after their bye week as they play host to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Jacksonville’s offense has seen a resurgence as of late, which should bode well for the offensive players that see a majority of snaps. With tight end Evan Engram among the names that are consistently on the field running snaps, does he make sense as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram has largely been a source of consistency amid what is historically a top-heavy tight-end group in fantasy football. Despite posting relatively quiet performances in his last two outings, prior to that Engram totaled 10.7 and 15.5 PPR fantasy points respectively in Weeks 7 and 8. Perhaps most important is that the veteran tight end has been a consistent on-field presence all season long. His 76.4 team snap percentage is ranked eighth-most among all tight ends.

He should have an excellent opportunity ahead of him to put together a get-right game versus the Ravens in Week 12. Baltimore gives up an average of 7.7 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, and they also have the 27th-ranked pass defense which allows 249.8 receiving yards per game. Engram should get a sufficient number of targets from Trevor Lawrence on Sunday with the former ranking third in both team targets and receiving yards this season.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Don’t let the struggles over the past two weeks provide cause for concern. Engram’s usage percentage makes him a rare tight end that is consistently part of the offensive snaps, and he should bounce back against a susceptible Ravens pass defense. Fire him up as a starter this week if given the chance.