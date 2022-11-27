Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will look to upset the Miami Dolphins in Week 12, with the latter coming off their respective bye week. Houston could be forced to throw the ball if the Dolphins force them to play catch-up early on, meaning that veteran wideout Brandin Cooks could be an under-the-radar fantasy option this week. Ahead of what can be a favorable matchup, does Cooks make sense in fantasy lineups for Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks finished with a team-high 70 receiving yards in last week’s loss to the Commanders for 10.0 PPR fantasy points, but his stat line was arguably a silver lining from a larger point of view. The veteran wideout’s role in the Texans’ offense has clearly been diminishing, and his receiving total last Sunday was just the third game this season where has surpassed the 70-yard receiving mark. Cooks has yet to finish with more than four receptions in a game in five straight games now, which has clearly been a factor in his low yardage.

Perhaps he can put together a better-than-average performance versus what can be a suspect Dolphins' defense. Miami has the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL, but that means little given that the Texans average just 196.4 yards per game through the air, which is the seventh-fewest in the league. Cooks’ diminishing role in a subpar passing offense is a clear red flag for fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 12?

The Texans’ wideout is a risky bet on any given week and the same trend continues in Week 12. Fantasy managers should keep him on the bench and are better off looking elsewhere for viable options this week.