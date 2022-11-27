Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are winners of four straight as they play host to the Houston Texans in Week 12. Miami’s success has arguably been sparked by the return of Tua Tagovailoa, who has put up high-volume numbers since his return under center. Can the third-year pro continue the momentum in what appears to be a favorable matchup versus Houston?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins’ recent success has coincided with a hot streak from their franchise quarterback in Tagovailoa. The third-year signal-caller has tossed three touchdowns in each of his last three games, and it’s resulted in a three-game streak of 20+ fantasy points per game. In addition to his offensive production, Tagovailoa has been playing mistake-free football by going without a single interception thrown in four-straight games. As he comes off the bye week, he is set up for another big performance versus an exploitable Texans secondary.

Houston comes into Week 12 allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but they also allow 210.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 14th in the NFL. The Texans may have had relative success up to this week, but it’s hard to imagine their secondary being able to contain both Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle. Tagovailoa has a number of weapons at his disposal to be able to carve up the Texans in this matchup.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Tagovailoa’s hot streak over the past couple of weeks has put him in the fantasy QB1 tier for the rest of the season. With the Dolphins coming in well-rested following their bye, fantasy managers can sleep easy with the third-year quarterback in their starting lineup.