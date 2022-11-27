Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their bye and riding a four-game winning streak with the Houston Texans on deck this week. The Dolphins have seen tremendous success this season given the number of weapons they have on offense, including the recently acquired Jeff Wilson. He’s been stellar since his arrival in Miami but does he make sense as a fantasy starter for this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson

Wilson has arguably taken command as Miami’s lead running back since his trade from San Francisco. He’s now posted back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances including a 22.3 PPR performance against the Browns in Week 10. It’s clear that his chemistry and rapport with Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel is on full display after posting 215 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns over his last two games, with an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the league’s worst run defense this week.

The Dolphins rank dead last with an average of 178.9 rushing yards allowed per game, and they also surrender the most fantasy points to tailbacks with 26.8 points per game. Even though he continues to share opportunities in the backfield with Raheem Mostert, it’s clear that Wilson has overtaken him on the depth chart. Houston gave up a total of 153 rushing yards last week to the Commanders, setting up Wilson for an excellent chance to wreak the same volume of havoc.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Wilson is the bonafide RB1 in Miami now and goes up against the worst run defense in the league. Fantasy managers need not worry about any red flags in this matchup; fire up Wilson with tremendous upside this week.