Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will look to string together five straight wins as they play host to the Houston Texans in Week 12. Raheem Mostert continues to play an impactful role in the Dolphins’ backfield, even if he’s been bumped further down the depth chart. Should fantasy managers still consider him as a fantasy starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert has been a solid fantasy option all season long and rushed eight times for 65 yards with one touchdown when we last saw him in Week 10. That performance resulted in 18.7 PPR fantasy points for the veteran tailback, which was admirable given that he has arguably been bumped down the pecking order in the backfield. Mostert has now been operating as the clear number two option behind Jeff Wilson Jr. going forward, but the former can still provide fantasy value against the right opponent.

That statement rings especially true in Week 12 as the Dolphins face the league’s worst run defense. Houston gives up 178.9 rushing yards per game and gives up 26.8 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, which is the most in the league. While it’s likely that Wilson will get first dibs at a vulnerable Texans run defense, Mostert should continue to remain involved given Mike McDaniel’s emphasis on the ground game.

Start or sit in Week 12?

While Mostert is no longer the top option in Miami’s backfield, he is a solid RB3 option in fantasy football going forward. Against the league’s worst run defense, he has excellent flex appeal with a high upside, so fantasy managers should start him accordingly.