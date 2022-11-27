Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans go head-to-head in Week 12 of the NFL season. Miami is riding a four-game winning streak and their offense has scored 30+ points in three straight games. Fantasy football managers should understandably look among the Dolphins’ roster for fantasy starters this week, but does tight end Mike Gesicki make sense as a viable option?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki has just three games with double-digit fantasy points this season, and it’s an illustration of how he is touchdown-dependent on any given week. Since his 24.9 PPR fantasy performance back in Week 6, the veteran tight end has surpassed double-digit fantasy points in just one game and has found the end zone just once in the last four games. Gesicki has failed to amass more than 5.7 fantasy points during each of the seven games in which he has not caught a touchdown pass.

The factor at play is that the Dolphins have a number of weapons for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to target each week, which is a good problem for the team but a hindrance to Gesicki’s fantasy ceiling. He caught just two passes for 31 yards when Miami last played in Week 10, and it’s hard to imagine a big performance versus a Texans defense that gives up 7.7 fantasy points per game to his position. His dependence on finding the end zone makes him a risky bet for fantasy managers this week.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Gesicki has not put up a level of consistent production to make him a viable option among fantasy leagues. Managers should keep him on the bench for this week’s game against the Texans.