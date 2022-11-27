David Montgomery start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are hoping to snap a four-game skid as they travel to face the New York Jets in Week 12. The Jets are facing some internal strife as well, and Chicago has a chance to capitalize on the opportunity. The Bears may need to rely on running back David Montgomery more heavily than usual, but does that necessitate starting the veteran tailback in fantasy leagues this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

With Khalil Herbert heading to injured reserve it was Mongomery who capitalized on the opportunity, and then some, versus the Falcons last week. The veteran tailback totaled 121 combined yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to finish with 21.1 PPR fantasy points, which marked his highest fantasy performance of the season. As long as Herbert remains sidelined then Montgomery should benefit as the clear RB1, however, a tough opponent and injuries could be daunting obstacles to overcome this week.

The Jets have the 10th-ranked run defense and give up 109.7 yards per game on the ground, while they also surrender the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. Justin Fields is also dealing with a shoulder, and it’s becoming clear that the Bears' offense goes as far as Fields does. If their franchise quarterback is limited in any capacity or is sidelined, it’s tough to bet on Montgomery besting a tough Jets defense on his lonesome.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Montgomery will see no lack of touches this week, but a limited or absent Fields undoubtedly moves this Bears offense backward. He is a risky bet against a formidable Jets run defense and unless dire circumstances say otherwise, he is best kept on the bench in Week 12.