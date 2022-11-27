Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears offense has ranked top 10 in scoring over the past month, but they hope to snap a four-game losing skid as they face the New York Jets in Week 12. Darnell Mooney has stepped up to lead what has been a thin Bears receiving corps this season, but does he make sense as a starter in fantasy lineups for this week’s matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney has been able to capitalize on a thin receiving unit in Chicago as Justin Fields' primary target on the outside. Last week it appeared as if he was in for a subpar fantasy performance, but he managed to salvage the day by finding the end zone. Mooney finished with 12.9 PPR fantasy points despite finishing with just four catches for 29 receiving yards, and there’s a chance that his low production could continue in Week 12 due to both internal and opposing factors.

Fields is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury that could either force him to miss Sunday’s contest or at the very least play with clear limited capacity. Additionally, the Jets have been formidable against the pass as well as against opposing receivers. New York has the 10th-best pass defense and gives up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts. If Fields is limited or sidelined on Sunday, Mooney’s fantasy ceiling undoubtedly takes a massive hit.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Fields’ injury as well as a stout Jets passing defense makes starting Mooney a risky and desperate bet for Week 12. If fantasy managers can survive the move, the Bears wideout is best kept on the bench this week.