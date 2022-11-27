Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will look to snap a four-game losing streak as they travel to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 12. The Bears could be forced to rely on other key contributors to step up in this tough matchup, namely the recently acquired Chase Claypool. Does the Bears receiver make sense as a fantasy starter in Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Chase Claypool

Claypool has yet to make a significant impact on the Bears' offense in his short career with Chicago so far. Through three games with his new team, the veteran wideout has caught just five passes and has yet to record more than 13 receiving yards in a game. It’s clear that Claypool has been limited to a select few offensive packages and thus he has yet to surpass 5.0 PPR fantasy points in a game as well. With Darnell Mooney clearly sitting atop the pecking order of receivers, Claypool’s struggles will likely continue against a tough matchup this week.

The Jets give up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers and they also have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. A shoulder injury to Justin Fields will likely limit him or at the very worst, force him to miss Sunday’s contest. The odds are stacked too much against Claypool’s favor to see the appeal in his matchup this week.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Claypool has yet to leave his imprint on the Bears’ offense through three games and remains unclear as to when he will carve out a more significant role. The injury to Fields and the unfavorable matchup with the Jets’ defense make sitting Claypool the best option this week.