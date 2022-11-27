Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears and New York Jets meet in Week 12 of the NFL season. Chicago will look to snap a four-game losing streak heading into this matchup and may need to overcome some pivotal injuries on offense. Key playmakers such as tight end Cole Kmet may need to take on more responsibility in this matchup, but is he a lock-in starter among fantasy lineups as a result?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

After two back-to-back tremendous fantasy performances in Weeks 9 and 10, Kmet fell back down to earth last with a quiet outing against the Falcons. The third-year tight end had three catches for 35 yards with a majority of that production coming on a 24-yard connection with Justin Fields. But the latter is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury this week with his game status still not certain against the Jets. Even if Fields suits up in Week 12, he could very well be limited out of caution.

The injury to their franchise quarterback only hurts the Bears’ odds against what has been a stout Jets’ pass defense. New York has the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL and surrenders the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Though Kmet has been an emerging fantasy option in what is a top-heavy position, Fields being limited undoubtedly carries over into the ceiling of the entire Bears offense.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Kmet is more or less a touchdown-dependent fantasy option on the regular, but Fields’ injury can be a pivotal blow to the tight end’s fantasy ceiling this week. Given that he hasn’t provided enough consistency in receiving yards so far, he’s better kept on the bench to play it safe this week.