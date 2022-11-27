Mike White start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Jets have benched Zach Wilson after a disastrous performance against the Patriots last week and are turning to Mike White to start against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. White has not yet played a snap this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Mike White

White came in last season for the Jets and actually beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a shocking 405-yard game, but threw five touchdowns and eight interceptions in his short stint as a starter. He doesn’t use his legs much, but he may be the spark that a solid Jets offense needs to put together an impressive game against a bad Bears defense. Chicago is allowing 7.3 yards per pass attempt, the fourth-worst number in the league, and White has Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis downfield.

Start or sit in Week 12?

If you need to take a risk this week, go ahead and put White in. The chances that he’s able to have a big game against the Bears defense are not too low, but his tendency to turn the ball over and potential lack of chemistry with the offense could be issues. If you’re comfortable with your current lineup and don’t need a Hail Mary, he can stay on the bench.