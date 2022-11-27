Michael Carter start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are hoping to bounce back from a porous performance last week as they play host to the Chicago Bears in Week 12. In a headline-worthy move this week the Jets have made a significant change at quarterback, which means that the run game and Michael Carter could benefit from a change in offensive strategy. Should fantasy managers take advantage and plug Carter in their lineups for this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

The entire Jets offense had a pedestrian day last week versus the Patriots, to put it lightly. Carter finished with just 19 rushing yards with an average of 2.4 yards per carry, but perhaps the silver lining is that he led New York in rushing as a result. His eight carries were one more than the seven that James Robinson saw, but both finished behind quarterback Zach Wilson’s high of 26 rushing yards. Wilson will be inactive for Sunday’s contest with the Bears, which could play in Carter’s favor.

Mike White will make the start for the Jets in Week 12, but Robert Saleh would be wise to not trust the veteran backup to win the game on his lonesome. Instead, with a strong defense behind him, there’s a likelihood that New York leans more heavily on the ground game, which should mean ample carries for Carter. The Bears give up the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs and they rank 29th in run defense. If there were an opponent matchup to exploit on the ground, Chicago fits the bill.

Start or sit in Week 12?

The Jets' offense should bounce back from a porous performance last week, but the change at quarterback could mean it hinges on the run game. With that game script playing to Carter’s advantage, fire him up as an intriguing flex option this week.