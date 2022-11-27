James Robinson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are hoping to get back into the win column after a disappointing showing versus the Patriots last week. On deck for Week 12 are the Chicago Bears, who are hoping to end their respective four-game skid. With a notable change under center for New York the run game should be prevalent in this matchup, which sets up running back James Robinson as an intriguing play in fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB James Robinson

New York’s offense had a porous performance versus the Patriots last week and Robinson was no stranger as well. The recently acquired tailback had just 1.0 PPR fantasy points after seeing seven carries for 10 yards and a meager 1.4 yards per attempt. The silver lining is that his seven carries were just one fewer than Michael Carter, though both running backs finished behind Zach Wilson’s 26 rushing yards. With the latter being inactive for Sunday’s contest, the run game should be front and center for this week’s battle with the Bears.

Mike White will make the start in lieu of Wilson’s inactive status, but the veteran signal-caller will not need to win Sunday’s matchup with his arm. Chicago allows the third-most fantasy points to running backs and their 29th-ranked run defense gives up 142.6 yards per game on the ground. Robert Saleh would be wise to make it easy on White and lean on the Jets’ defense and run game to lead them to a win. With that game script, it should lead to ample carries for Robinson as a result.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Robinson, and the entire Jets offense for that matter, should fare much better in Week 12 after their underwhelming outing last week. With the run game likely to be prevalent as a means of helping White, fire up Robinson as a starter this week with tremendous upside versus a susceptible Bears defense.