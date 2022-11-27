Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will look to bounce back from their underwhelming performance last week as they play host to the Chicago Bears in Week 12. The Jets made news waves this week with a change under center, which will surely have an effect on the fantasy ceiling of rookie receiver Garrett Wilson. Should fantasy managers still place their faith in the rookie as fantasy lineups are finalized for Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson had a performance to forget last week against the Patriots, finishing with just two catches on three targets for a minuscule 12 receiving yards. Granted, the entire Jets offense was putrid in the forgettable 10-3 loss, and the likelihood of back-to-back horrendous performances seems slim to none going forward. Prior to last week, the Jets' rookie wideout had back-to-back performances with 17+ PPR fantasy points, but due to a change under center, it remains to be seen whether Wilson stands to benefit from a fantasy perspective.

Zach Wilson will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Bears, which means that backup Mike White will be under center as a result. White has started three games in his two-year career so far, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 953 passing yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions. While there’s a chance he can make plays with his arm, Robert Saleh may be wise to instead exploit the Bears’ 29th-ranked run defense. That game script would mean fewer targets and a dim fantasy ceiling for Wilson.

Start or sit in Week 12?

If it were the regular starter under center this week then Wilson could have a chance to put together a bounce-back performance in Week 12. But with Saleh likely leaning on the Jets’ defense and run game onward to a win, Wilson will likely see fewer targets with a backup quarterback under center. Sit the Jets’ rookie this week.