Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Nissan Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup fresh off a win — the Bengals beat the Steelers last week, and the Titans beat the Packers. The Bengals enter as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Running back Joe Mixon is confirmed to be out with a concussion, so Perine will be the RB1 for the Bengals this weekend. The Titans have one of the strongest rushing defenses in the country, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry to opposing teams. Perine picked up 81 yards on the ground over the past two weeks, but his real fantasy points have come from receptions recently.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Perine scored three times last week over four receptions, so given the Bengals continue calling those short pass plays in end-zone situations with Perine as the target, he’s a good choice to start this week.