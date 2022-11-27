Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Bengals are coming off a win over the Steelers, and the Titans beat the Packers on Thursday Night Football last week. The Bengals enter as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Ja’Marr Chase is still recovering from a hip injury and has been listed as questionable for the matchup, but was participating in practice this week ahead of the matchup. Tee Higgins has stepped up in his absence, but should you still start Higgins this week?

Chase is still going to be a game-time decision, and even if he is in, they may limit his snaps to keep him healthy as he finishes his recovery. Higgins had 148 receiving yards last week, but other than that, he hasn’t seen his targets and yardage affected too much in Chase’s absence. The Titans are allowing over 25 fantasy points per week to opposing WRs this season, the third-most in the league.

Start or sit in Week 12?

The Titans have a very strong rushing defense, so we can expect the Bengals to rely on pass formations. Don’t let Chase’s possibility of return affect your decision — go ahead and start Higgins this week.