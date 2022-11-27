Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 after a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, and the Bengals enter as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Ja’Marr Chase is a game-time decision after practicing this week, but with the Titans’ defensive track record against wide receivers, it’s a good choice to keep Boyd and Higgins in your lineups this week. The Titans have allowed 25.6 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this season, the third-highest in the NFL while limiting opponents’ rushing attempts to under four yards per carry.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Boyd could be a good WR2 or WR3 option this week, projected to earn 10 fantasy points this week at ESPN. Don’t let the possibility of Chase’s return affect your decision too much, as Boyd hasn’t seen a major shift in his weekly targets in Chase’s absence.