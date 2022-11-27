Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Nissan Stadium to face the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 26. The Bengals enter the matchup as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook after a win over the Steelers last week. The Titans are coming off a victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst was targeted just three times last week against the Steelers. The Titans’ defense forces offenses to win in the air, though, so Hurst may be seeing more action this week. He shares targets with a strong wide-receiving group that may be seeing Ja’Marr Chase return from a hip injury this weekend.

Start or sit in Week 12?

ESPN projects 7.9 fantasy points for Hurst this week, and the Titans have allowed an average of 8.4 fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Hurst regularly has a pretty solid floor as a consistent target for Joe Burrow and could start this week in your lineup.