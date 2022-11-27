Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been on a nice run since returning from injury a little less than two weeks ago. The veteran signal-caller threw for a season-high 333 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, November 17. Can he keep up the strong play this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill was masterful in the snowy conditions at Lambeau Field, going 22-of-27 against a very tough Packers pass defense. The time off to recover from his injury was clearly what he needed to be able to put together a strong second half of the season.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Derrick Henry is always going to be the focal point of the Titans' offense and that means that the opposition is going to be concerned with the running game first. It’s hard to expect Tannehill to have another game with an 81.5 completion percentage, but he can find some areas of success against the Bengals' pass defense (ranked 13th in the league). Tannehill should be good for over 200 yards and a touchdown, if he can toss a second touchdown or possibly score on a goal-line scramble, that’s a worthy QB start.