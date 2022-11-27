Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks finally had his breakout game. The rookie wide receiver had seven catches for 115 yards against the Green Bay Packers in a 27-17 win. Was it a sign of things to come or just an abnormally good week for the Titans' passing offense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

Burks’ production last Thursday equals nearly half of his numbers this season. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound rookie spent several weeks on the shelf with a foot injury, so there’s the possibility that he’s finally healthy for the first time all season.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Burks has been a popular waiver wire add this week, but he’s still only rostered in about 36 percent of ESPN fantasy football leagues. Obviously, it would be wise to tread carefully with Burks until we see some consistency. Right now he’s perfectly fine was an injury replacement start, but is better served as depth on the bench until we see a little more. If Burks has another good game this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, he might get moved into a weekly starter.