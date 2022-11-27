Robert Woods start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Tennesse Titans wide receiver Robert Woods is coming off of a solid game against the Green Bay Packers last Thursday. The veteran pulled down six catches for 69 yards in a 27-17 win. Is “Bobby Trees” in line for an uptick in production with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback or will he continue his up-and-down season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

The Titans' passing game was clicking against the Packers with Tannehill, Woods and Treylon Burks all having season-high numbers or close to it. Woods is getting a lot of targets — five or more in five games this season. Those targets have always turned into yards and production.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Woods is still an integral part of the Titans' offense, but in terms of fantasy production, he’s more of a complementary piece than a player that needs to start. Woods is rostered in about 47 percent of ESPN leagues, but he’s more of an injury/bye-week replacement than a weekly start option.