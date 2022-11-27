Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper found the end zone for the first time this season last Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. The veteran had four catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Can Hooper find the end zone again this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Austin Hooper

Hooper pulled down all four of his targets against the Packers and find some good fortune in the red zone. He has had a small uptick in targets over the past two weeks and has been arguably the Titans' most consistent pass-catcher in the past month with 35 or more yards receiving in four of the past five games.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Hooper is rostered in less than 10 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues and that’s including a strong uptick in waiver wire adds this week. The targets and numbers just aren’t there for Hooper unless he is getting in the end zone. Considering he scored his first two touchdowns of the season last week, it’s hard to believe this will be a trend. Hooper is not a recommended start this week against the Bengals.