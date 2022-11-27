Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had one of his better fantasy weeks in their win against the Chicago Bears as he had both a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown. We look at his Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

This season has been a relatively quiet season for Mariota. For most leagues, Mariota is a waiver wire option. In DFS, he is a cheap, good-value option. On the season, Mariota has thrown for 1,878 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also has 76 carries for 372 yards and four touchdowns.

The Washington Commanders' defense has been good this season. It’s surprising to be saying that as in most seasons they have had major struggles. They will be getting a boost this week with Chase Young returning from the IR. Against a dual-threat quarterback, he should have a big impact as he could be the spy with his speed. They’ve been decent against dual-threat quarterbacks this season. Most recently, they allowed just 26 rushing yards against Jalen Hurts.

Start or sit in Week 12?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mariota should sit.