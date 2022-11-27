Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Although he went undrafted in a majority of the fantasy leagues, running back Tyler Allgeier has been great for the Atlanta Falcons this season. We look at his Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Through 10 games this season, Allgeier has 110 carries for 498 yards and a touchdown. He also has 10 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. It’s unfair to him as he’s gotten the Falcons in the red zone multiple times for Cordarrelle Patterson to score the touchdown. I expect Allgeier to find himself in the end zone at least once this week.

The Commanders' defense has been very good this season. In the past three games, they are allowing 57 rushing yards per game which is the second-best in the NFL through that time period. They will be getting a boost not the defense as well with edge rusher Chase Young returning from the IR for his first game of the season. With as good as they have been, I still expect a good game from Allgeier.

Start or sit in Week 12?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Allgeier should start.