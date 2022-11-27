Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been up and down this season. Since returning from IR, the Atlanta Falcons haven’t given him the ball out of the backfield too much. We look at his Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Patterson is extremely versatile and that helps a bunch in fantasy. Last week, he returned a kick for a touchdown which in most fantasy leagues would get you six points if you started him. Through this season, Patterson has 86 carries for 454 yards and five touchdowns. He also has eight receptions for 46 yards. I expect a quiet week from him this week, as I think Allgeier breaks out.

The Commanders’ defense is playing extremely well as of late. They’re allowing 57 rushing yards per game over the past three games which are only behind the Baltimore Ravens over that time span. Getting Chase Young back should only make them better as he will play in his first game of the season this week.

Start or sit in Week 12?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Patterson should sit.