Drake London start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

It has been an up-and-down season for wide receiver Drake London so far. Being in more of a run-first offense with the Atlanta Falcons doesn't help him fantasy-wise. We look at his Week 12 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Through 11 games, London has 39 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns. He has scored touchdowns in consecutive weeks. Although he only has 409 yards, he is the Falcons leading receiver. He will be a star in the future and once they start throwing the ball more, fans will see that.

The Commanders went from one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL last season, to an above-average one this season. They are allowing 208.7 passing yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. Their pass rush is also going to get better with Chase Young returning from injury this week. Quarterbacks will be pressured much more with him starting.

Start or sit in Week 12?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, London should sit.