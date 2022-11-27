Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has had quite the journey through football. He’s started the past few games for the Washington Commanders and has done a good job with that. Most recently, Ron Rivera announced Heinicke would be the starting quarterback for the Commanders even when Carson Wentz returns from the IR. We look at his Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

Through five games this season, Heinicke has thrown for 1,031 yards with five touchdowns with four interceptions. The Commanders are 4-1 since he has taken over as the starting quarterback and they have a real chance at the playoffs which is hard to believe. These next few weeks will be important to see whether or not he stays the starter even if he has struggles. I expect a relatively quiet fantasy week against the Falcons.

Against the pass, the Falcons have had major struggles this season. They allow 266.3 which ranks 29th in the NFL. They have played much better as of late, however. In the last three games, they have allowed 158 passing yards which is the third least in the NFL in that time span. Getting A.J. Terrell back last week gave that secondary a huge boost.

Start or sit in Week 12?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Heinicke should sit.