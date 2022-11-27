Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been great when given an opportunity for the Washington Commanders, but it seems that they’re doing a running back by committee. We look at his Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

In their last game against the Houston Texans, Robinson had 15 carries for 57 yards. He is more of the power back between him and Antonio Gibson. Through seven games, Robinson has 108 carries for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Gibson gives the Commanders more of a threat in the passing game. Robinson is due for a touchdown this week.

The Falcons run defense has been middle of the pack this season. But they have had major struggles over the past few games. In the past three games, they are allowing 161 rushing yards per game which is the 6th most in the NFL. This looks like it could be a big game for the Commanders' backfield.

Start or sit in Week 12?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Robinson should start.