Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Running back Antonio Gibson has had a roller coaster of a season. Through training camp, it seemed the Washington Commanders coaching staff was frustrated with him, but as the season has gone on he’s been more and more involved in the offense. We look at his Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Through 11 games, Gibson has had 121 carries for 444 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also has 37 receptions for 284 yards and two receiving touchdowns. It seems they like the two-headed rushing attack of Brian Robinson and Gibson. They use Gibson as more of a speed back and Robinson as more of the power back. I think they are both due for a big week against the Falcons.

Over the past few weeks, the Falcons' run defense has really struggled. They have allowed 161 rushing yards per game over the past three weeks which is the 6th most in the NFL. I expect the Commanders to keep the ground on the ball a ton in this one, but when they do pass, Gibson will see a good amount of targets.

Start or sit in Week 12?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gibson should start.