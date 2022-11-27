Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a great performer since his rookie season. Unluckily for him, he’s played with a ton of different quarterbacks, but still finds a way to put up big numbers. We look at his Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Through 11 games, McLaurin has 50 receptions for 792 yards and two touchdowns. The 792 receiving yards ranks eigth in the NFL. He is coming off a matchup with the Houston Texans where he caught four passes for 55 yards. I expect another quiet week from him this week as I think the Commanders will keep the ball in the ground for a good portion of the game.

The Falcons have had major struggles against the pass this season. They allow 266.3 which ranks 29th in the NFL, however, they have played much better as of late. In the last three games, they have allowed 158 passing yards which is the third least in the NFL in that time span. A.J. Terrell returned from injury last week and that gives this secondary a needed boost. He will likely be matched up with McLaurin for a good portion of this game.

Start or sit in Week 12?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, McLaurin should sit.