Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders face the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m ET on Sunday, Nov. 27. Taylor Heinicke continues to start at quarterback for the Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel’s past two games saw him add up a total of three receptions over six targets for 38 yards. He did rush twice in the Commanders’ win over Houston last week, finding the end zone on one of those attempts. However, he has been losing out on targets to Terry McLaurin over the past several weeks.

On the other hand, the Falcons have one of the worst pass defenses in the league, allowing 7.3 yards per passing attempt while limiting opponents’ run games to just 4.4 yards per rushing attempt. With Heinicke at the helm, Washington may turn to a pass-heavy scheme.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Samuel could be a decent option to start this week as a FLEX against the Falcons’ defense. ESPN projects 9.9 fantasy points for the WR.