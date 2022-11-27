Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Tight end Logan Thomas has been listed as questionable all week, but is expected to play on Sunday. Taylor Heinicke will continue to start at quarterback for Washington.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Thomas had five receptions for 65 yards last week, so if Heinicke keeps up the trend of targeting him, he could get some good looks this week against a Falcons defense that is allowing 7.3 yards per pass attempt this season.

However, he only had 12 yards in the week before and had zero receptions over three targets two weeks earlier.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Thomas is a decent choice for this weekend, but his inconsistency this season might give fantasy managers a legitimate reason to pause. Since there are no byes this weekend, he probably isn’t the best option available, so he could be safely kept on the bench for Sunday.