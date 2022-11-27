Derek Carr start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders won in highly entertaining fashion when Derek Carr hit Davante Adams for an overtime touchdown to defeat the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Carr has completed at least 21 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last three games. He gets a Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 12 that is fresh off a bye.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr finished as the overall QB10 in fantasy football last week with 20.3 standard fantasy points. He has been stepping up for the Raiders' offense for the last few weeks, with Week 11 being his best performance since Week 3. Seattle is allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per contest to opposing quarterbacks this season, so look for the ninth-year veteran to keep up his passer volume with Adams as his top wide receiver.

The Raiders are 3-7 with not much left to lose in his 2022-23 NFL campaign, which means they will likely continue airing it out in games, regardless of their matchup. The Broncos, for instance, have allowed the lowest passing touchdowns per game (0.8) to opposing teams. Carr appears more than capable of lighting up defenses whenever he wants, but we’ll see if he can extend his streak of solid outings to four-straight games.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Carr is a viable QB2 option in Week 12.