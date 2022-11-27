Mack Hollins start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have assembled a two-man wrecking crew in the passing game with wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins. The duo paved the way once again in the Raiders’ 22-16 OT win against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, combining for 193 yards through the air on 13 receptions. Hollins should continue to be in FLEX conversations when the Raiders travel to play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Mack Hollins

Hollins has quietly taken over as the Raiders’ best offensive weapon outside of Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs in recent weeks. The team is currently without tight end Darren Waller and last year’s breakout slot WR Hunter Renfrow, who both sit on the injured reserve list. That however hasn’t deterred Derek Carr from throwing 37.0 times per game in the last three outings, which is the sixth-most in the NFL during that span.

Following six catches on nine targets for 52 yards, Hollins will need to prove that he can carve out some fantasy football upside with Adams well in the picture. The inconsistency from both the Raiders and Hollins has left him hovering over WR3 conversations.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit Hollins in Week 12 against the Seahawks.