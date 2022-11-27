Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders have thrown 37 times for 259.3 yards per game in the last three games. Foster Moreau is working as the primary tight end with Darren Waller sidelined on IR. The 25-year-old is coming off a one-catch performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Can Derek Carr get the TE involved against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

Moreau is the overall TE13 in Week 12 after putting up six catches on 118 yards and one touchdown in the previous three games. He’ll get a defense that has given up the 31st-worst receiving yards to opposing tight ends.

While he may be primarily touchdown-or-bust on most weeks, Moreau has a great chance to perform in fantasy lineups with Waller missing time. The Seahawks recently allowed four catches for 43 yards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight ends in Week 10.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit Moreau in Week 12 until we see something more notable than his six catches for 31 yards that he put together in Week 8.