Geno Smith start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off the Week 12 bye, following a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. Geno Smith has been a top-10 option at QB the entire 2022-23 season, completing 230-of-316 passes for 2,474 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. The breakout QB gets a Las Vegas Raiders pass defense that has allowed 379.3 passing yards in the previous three games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith enters the new week as the overall QB9 with a career-high 18.3 fantasy points per game in standard formats. He’ll get a Raiders defense that has been prone to giving up big yardage performances up to opponents this season.

With the likes of DK Metcalf shedding the pressure of defenses, Smith should continue to be capable of recording solid QB2 fantasy football numbers. The 10-year veteran is coming off of a 23-of-33 for 275 yards and two-TD performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start Smith in Week 12 against the Raiders.