DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of DK Metcalf ahead of the Seahawks’ Week 12 matchup against the Raiders.

By Derek Hryn
Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Seahawks beat the Cardinals 31-21. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders as clear favorites in Week 12 of the NFL season. DK Metcalf is coming off three-straight appearances with at least five receptions and two touchdowns and should be able to take advantage of a Raiders defense that’s allowing 379.3 yards per game to opponents in the 2022-23 season. We’ll see if Metcalf can return to the end zone in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf belongs in the top-10 WR talk this year in fantasy football. However, the 24-year-old receiver is the overall WR22 in 2022-23 with 7.8 standard fantasy points per game. While the big pass-catching weapon is 14th among NFL WRs with four total touchdowns, he gets a middle-of-the-road defense in Week 12 with a significant chance to have himself a multi-score outing.

Geno Smith has done a fantastic job of making Metcalf his No. 1 overall weapon this season, and he’s fed the big target with nine or more targets for two touchdowns in two of the previous three games. With Tyler Lockett falling second in the pecking order, Metcalf will be a quality WR1 in all fantasy football formats in Week 12.

Start or sit in Week 12?

START Metcalf against the Raiders.

