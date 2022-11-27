Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Following the Week 11 bye, the Seattle Seahawks have a favorable matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. Tyler Lockett is riding a three-game touchdown wave and should have a legitimate chance to keep it going against a defense that has been unpredictable against opposing receivers this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett is currently the overall WR12 in fantasy points with 144 PPR points, averaging 15.4 in his last three appearances. The 30-year-old wideout has found the end zone five times in the 2022-23 campaign (three times in the last three appearances), and will continue to be the bonafide WR2 behind DK Metcalf in a top-five scoring offense.

Geno Smith found Lockett in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ Week 10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the eighth-year wideout went on to record three-of-five catches for 42 yards and one touchdown. Look for Lockett to rebound in a big way when Seattle hosts the Raiders in Week 12.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Lockett had his lowest fantasy total (13.2) since Week 7. He should continue to be a high-upside WR2 opposite of DK Metcalf moving forward, as long as Smith remains under center.