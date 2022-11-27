Noah Fant, Will Dissly start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks have been a top-five scoring offense in the 2022-23 season, and are averaging 24 completions per contest over the last three games. Noah Fant will hope to bounce back after a down performance in Week 11, while Will Dissly should build off his two catches for 28 yards in the team’s 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TEs Noah Fant & Will Dissly

With a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders up next, Fant (TE19) and Dissly (TE28) should be looked at in the red zone for more opportunities. Fant had a noteworthy fantasy football day in Week 9, recording five catches on six targets for 96 yards, but hasn’t been much of a factor in his first season with the Seahawks in 2022.

As for Dissly, who kicked off his fifth campaign with three touchdowns from Week 1 to Week 4, he hasn’t recorded more than three catches in any of his previous three appearances. The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends, so it’s highly possible that Dissly can make his way back to the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Despite the favorable matchup, neither Fant nor Dissly are consistent enough to be started in fantasy football.