Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Despite rumors of a potential quarterback switch, Andy Dalton will likely remain under center for the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. The 35-year-old veteran is coming off a solid three-TD performance in the Saints’ 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

Dalton has held the QB job since Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season. In that time, he’s completed 162-of-242 pass attempts for 1,819 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Saints head into a dicey matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, which should present another opportunity to air it out in a game where they will likely be playing from behind. The 49ers allowed zero passing touchdowns last week against the Arizona Cardinals, which doesn’t bode well for Dalton’s upside. He’ll be a volume-based QB2 against one of the best defenses in football this week, as it could potentially be his last start before the 4-7 Saints turn things back over to Jameis Winston.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit Dalton in an unappealing matchup against San Francisco in Week 12.