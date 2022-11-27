 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Andy Dalton ahead of the Saints’ Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.

By Derek Hryn
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) walks off the field after their game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints won, 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Despite rumors of a potential quarterback switch, Andy Dalton will likely remain under center for the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. The 35-year-old veteran is coming off a solid three-TD performance in the Saints’ 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

Dalton has held the QB job since Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season. In that time, he’s completed 162-of-242 pass attempts for 1,819 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Saints head into a dicey matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, which should present another opportunity to air it out in a game where they will likely be playing from behind. The 49ers allowed zero passing touchdowns last week against the Arizona Cardinals, which doesn’t bode well for Dalton’s upside. He’ll be a volume-based QB2 against one of the best defenses in football this week, as it could potentially be his last start before the 4-7 Saints turn things back over to Jameis Winston.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit Dalton in an unappealing matchup against San Francisco in Week 12.

