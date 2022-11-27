Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints have thrown the football 28.7 times (ninth-fewest) in the last three games, which has limited opportunities for certain pass-catchers in the offense. Jarvis Landry was able to find the end zone in the Saints’ Week 11 win against the Los Angeles Rams but hasn’t had much to offer in terms of volume since Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

Landry caught his first touchdown as a member of the Saints on a seven-yard pass from Andy Dalton in the third quarter of last week’s win. Chris Olave proceeded to haul in one of his own in the same quarter. Such as been the case for most of Landry’s appearances this year: Whatever he can do, Olave’s going to do it better.

Landry projects as the overall WR55 in what is bound to be a low-scoring matchup in Week 12. fact is, this has become an Olave-led receiving unit. Don’t count on too many opportunities for Landry to break loose against the 49ers.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Landry is a TD-or-bust fantasy option against a rugged defense on Sunday.