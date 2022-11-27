Chris Olave start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Coming off a five-catch, 102-yard performance in the New Orleans Saints’ 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, Chris Olave will continue to be a top-20 wide receiver in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Olave is certainly having a notable rookie campaign. He’s averaging 9.4 standard fantasy points in 2022 and has scored three touchdowns in six starts as a member of the Saints.

Despite Jarvis Landry returning from a six-game absence, Olave showed once again this season that the Saints' passing game flows through him. With Michael Thomas done for the year, and Landry constantly banged up, the talented wideout should perform well with the heavy volume moving forward regardless of who is at quarterback.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start Olave, and look for the wide receiver to be a major problem in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.