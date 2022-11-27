Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints’ Juwan Johnson has stepped into the primary tight end pass-catching role in recent weeks with at least 40 receiving yards and a touchdown in the previous three games. He’ll be on TE1 radar against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

It took just about half of the 2022-23 NFL season, but it appears that the Saints have figured out who they want to get the football to around the red zone. Johnson is currently fifth among TEs in red zone fantasy points (28.5) and seventh in PPR fantasy points (64.9) among tight ends.

The recent success is a heavy indication that the Saints will likely stick to playing Johnson in the top role. Taysom Hill is always a threat to take away some snaps, but Hill has been utilized more in other areas. He only has one reception in three weeks.

Start or sit in Week 12?

While Johnson should be rostered in all formats moving forward, a date with the 49ers in Week 12 is enough to snap the 26-year-old’s streak of solid performances. Sit him.