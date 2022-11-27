Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers return to the United States for Week 12 when they take on the New Orleans Saints. After a strong performance in Week 11 against the Cardinals in Mexico City, is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a good fantasy option for your Week 12 lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo threw four touchdowns in Week 11, and had a rushing score in Week 10 to boost his numbers. He hasn’t thrown an interception in the last three games, which helps fantasy managers tremendously. However, he doesn’t have huge numbers outside of the Week 11 contest and generally doesn’t possess much upside as a fantasy quarterback.

Start or sit in Week 12?

If you are a manager who streams quarterbacks weekly, Garoppolo could be a solid option given the weapons he has and his ability to take care of the ball. However, he’s not as dynamic as the top fantasy quarterbacks and you should tame expectations if you do start Garoppolo.