 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the 49ers’ Week 12 matchup against the Saints.

By DKNation Staff
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca on November 21, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers return to the United States for Week 12 when they take on the New Orleans Saints. After a strong performance in Week 11 against the Cardinals in Mexico City, is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a good fantasy option for your Week 12 lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo threw four touchdowns in Week 11, and had a rushing score in Week 10 to boost his numbers. He hasn’t thrown an interception in the last three games, which helps fantasy managers tremendously. However, he doesn’t have huge numbers outside of the Week 11 contest and generally doesn’t possess much upside as a fantasy quarterback.

Start or sit in Week 12?

If you are a manager who streams quarterbacks weekly, Garoppolo could be a solid option given the weapons he has and his ability to take care of the ball. However, he’s not as dynamic as the top fantasy quarterbacks and you should tame expectations if you do start Garoppolo.

More From DraftKings Nation