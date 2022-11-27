Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 looking to keep their winning ways going. One player who has seen his role reduced is running back Elijah Mitchell, although he continues to serve as a viable secondary runner in this offense. Is he worth starting in your fantasy football lineup for Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell got hurt in Week 1 and missed two months, only to find Christian McCaffrey on the team when he returned. Even with McCaffrey in the lineup, Mitchell has gotten 27 carries over the last two weeks. He continues to get touches, which means he has some value. Most offenses use multiple running backs and the 49ers appear to be doing that despite having McCaffrey in the mix.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Mitchell is a low-end flex play at best for Week 12. His inconsistent workload means he’s best left on the bench unless you’re really hurting on the injury front.