Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and they’ll look to build on their best offensive performance of the year. They scored 38 points in a Week 11 win over the Cardinals, with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns.

The 49ers head into Week 12 with wide receiver Deebo Samuel dealing with a hamstring injury. We break down what it might mean for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk continues to roll along as the 49ers most consistent pass catcher. He only caught two passes for 20 yards, but he found the end zone twice and finished with 16 points. He’s averaging 13.9 points per game and ranks 16th in total fantasy points.

The 49ers face a Saints defense that ranks 19th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Where this gets interesting is Deebo Samuel’s status. He is dealing with a hamstring injury, and while Kyle Shanahan said it’s different than the one that sidelined him in Week 8 against the Rams, it’s still concerning. Aiyuk has shown consistency regardless of who’s on the field, but a limited or absent Samuel increases his upside.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start Aiyuk in all formats as a WR2 with WR1 upside.