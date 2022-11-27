George Kittle start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers host the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 as they look to extend their winning streak to four games. George Kittle will be a key part of their offense in this game as he looks to build off a monster performance last week against the Cardinals. He is a must start in all fantasy formats, but what kind of upside can fantasy football managers expect?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle caught four passes for 84 yards and found the end zone twice in Mexico City. The 24.4 fantasy points he scored in PPR leagues was a season high, surpassing his 21.8-point performance in Week 7 against the Chiefs. Given that this came with all the 49ers weapons on the field, it’s a good sign if you were disappointed the prior week against the Chargers when Kittle finished with 3.1 fantasy points.

It’s not a great matchup for Kittle as the Saints have contained tight ends well in terms of fantasy production. They are giving up the second fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. It’s possible we see Jimmy Garoppolo looking in different directions on Sunday, but Kittle remains a high upside start.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start George Kittle in all formats.