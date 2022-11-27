Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Aaron Rodgers ranks as the overall QB19 in Week 12, following another middle-of-the-road performance for the Green Bay Packers in last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. The 18-year veteran has another tall task against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers started to find a rhythm with his young wide receivers in Week 10 when Green Bay pulled off an impressive victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he’s completed 38 passes for 451 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions while playing through a broken thumb.

The NFL MVP of the last two seasons has definitely gone through some growing pains with rookie wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but things are starting to look better in the Green Bay passing game. However, it could be held in check when Rodgers and Co. travel to play a top-five Eagles defense.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit Rodgers in Week 12 against Philadelphia, as he continues to be limited with his thumb injury.