AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

By Erik Buchinger
AJ Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field on November 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are rolling with a backfield tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as they face a Philadelphia Eagles’ stout run defense in Week 12. Dillon is coming off an underwhelming performance due to limited attempts and will look to get things going with the potential for a bigger workload. Here’s a look at what to consider if you’d like to use him in your fantasy football lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon rushed for 13 yards on six rushing attempts and caught the lone pass attempt that went his way in last week’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Packers threw the ball 39 times with 19 rushing attempts, and Aaron Jones was the much more utilized back with 12 carries for 40 yards. The Packers will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that ranks 19th in yards per rush attempt (122.2).

Start or sit in Week 12?

Dillon is nothing more than a top-40 play this week. You can find better options.

