Christian Watson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught fire in recent weeks as he looks to keep that success rolling into Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here is an overview of what to think about.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

Watson caught 4-of-6 targets for 48 yards with two touchdowns in last week’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He caught five touchdowns in his last two games after a slow start to his rookie season, and Watson will face an Eagles defense that ranks second in passing yards allowed per game (178.4). He is a real threat in the red zone with his big frame and appears to have a bright future ahead of him as a play-making pass catcher.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Are two weeks of quality production enough? Watson is certainly worthy of flex consideration as a top-25 wide receiver on Sunday.